[Photos] Brie Larson Responds To Hilarious Captain Marvel Failed Fan Art.

On Sunday, Brie Larson reacted to a hilarious tweet about Captain Marvel’s terrible fan art.

A Twitter user provided two sketches of Captain Marvel, the heroic heroine played by Brie Larson in the 2019 Marvel film of the same name.

The sketch in the first shot was incomplete, as it simply depicted Captain Marvel’s hair and body without a face. The second photo of the drawing, on the other hand, has amusing facial traits such as button-like eyes and a flat face, making it appear to be the work of a rookie artist.

“I was drawing #CaptainMarvel at the time. I took a break before starting on @brielarson’s face, but my younger cousin offered to assist me “In the caption, a user stated. The images were published in March of this year.

Larson, on the other hand, said on Sunday in response to the drawing, “When you’re a superhero but also an introvert.”

A fan utilized the same drawing’s face in an original poster for the film “Captain Marvel” in the comments area. The combined photo received over 2300 likes, indicating that netizens found it amusing.

This new artwork drew a lot of attention from fans. “I spat Pepsi out of my nose,” one of the fans wrote. Another fan pointed out that the actress is only responding to the artwork three years later, and that the artist is in for a big surprise.

The admirer wrote, “The guy who tweeted this three years ago is about to get the shock of their lives.” “It’s been a weird week,” the person who drew this artwork stated in response to this comment. Larson is currently filming the sequel to the film “The Marvels,” which is set to be released on February 17, 2023. Nia DaCosta will direct the science-fiction adventure, which will also star Park Seo-joon, Samuel L. Jackson, Iman Vellani, and Randall Park.

In addition to the Marvel production, the actress will star in “Lessons in Chemistry,” a TV series about a female scientist. The drama series’ specifics have yet to be released.