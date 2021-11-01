[Photos] Angelina Jolie, Kourtney Kardashian, and Other Celebrities Dress Up For Halloween

Celebrities went all out for Halloween this year.

While some of them partied as early as Oct. 29, others chose to commemorate the scary season by uploading never-before-seen images from previous gatherings.

Angelina Jolie wore a giraffe onesie while partying with her “Eternals” co-stars, including Gemma Chan and Richard Madden, in 2019. It was one of the most epic Halloween costumes fans couldn’t get enough of. Chan released never-before-seen images from a Halloween party they attended in 2019, when filming on the Marvel film was still in progress, in honor of the holiday.

Jolie was dressed in a beautiful giraffe onesie as she posed close to fellow cast member Lauren Ridloff in one of Chan’s images. Before the outbreak, the actress apparently had a party in the Canary Islands while filming “Eternals” on location.

Meanwhile, for this year’s Halloween, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dressed up as characters from the 1993 film “True Romance.” The newly engaged couple expertly imitated the film’s poster, with Kardashian wearing skin-tight hot pink leopard trousers and a sheer blue off-the-shoulder top with a short blonde wig and bright red lipstick, channeling Alabama Whitman and Clarence Worley.

Barker, on the other hand, was dressed casually in a tropical patterned button-down shirt, a bomber jacket, and aviator sunglasses. On Sunday, Kardashian shared some of their candid photos on Instagram, using a famous line from Quentin Tarantino’s film.

“In the midst of the chaos of that day, when all I could hear was gunshots and all I could smell was the violence in the air, I look back and am amazed that my thoughts were so clear and true, that three words went through my mind endlessly, repeating themselves like a broken record: you’re so cool, you’re so cool,” she wrote in the caption.

At a Halloween celebration, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen turned into the Addams Family with their offspring, capturing everyone’s attention.

Legend is costumed as Gomez, Teigen as Morticia, Luna as Wednesday, and Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen as Grandmama in a family video.