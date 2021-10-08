[Photo] Kaitlynn Carter and Kristopher Brock are expecting their first child together.

Kristopher Brock and Kaitlynn Carter have welcomed their first child together. The star of “Hills: New Beginnings” announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday night.

Carter is shown happy while nursing her baby kid in her Instagram post.

Rowan Carter Brock, our chubby little baby, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53 am, 8 pounds 4 oz,” she captioned the photo. “Everyone is in love,” she remarked, adding that everyone is happy and healthy.

Carter revealed she was expecting in June when she shared an Instagram snapshot of herself clutching Brock’s hand and showing off her burgeoning baby bump. She added a black heart to the post’s caption. Carter and Brock were “beyond happy” to receive their baby, a source told ET at the time, and Carter’s pregnancy was honored with a babymoon at Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection in Cabo.

“Before they made the news public, they wanted to do something extra special between the two of them,” the source told the site. “She’s infatuated with Esperanza’s spa and wants to spend a few days pampering herself.” Carter and Brock, who had been dating for almost a year at the time, appeared to be in love, according to a source who saw them at the resort.

“They appeared to be at ease, and you could tell they’re in love.” They were warm and friendly, and they were usually smiling. She is stunning! “She was flaunting her baby bulge and she looked absolutely radiant,” the insider claimed.

Carter had previously shown off her home nursery as she and Brock prepared to welcome their first child. “This is exactly how I saw this room turning out,” she wrote, “but I didn’t think it was feasible with how much stuff we had after combining two homes earlier this year.”

She tweeted a sweet homage to Brock on Father’s Day, writing, “Happy Father’s Day @kristopher.brock!! We’re so fortunate that you’re ours. Happy Father’s Day, @mark.s.carter, to my wonderful father and already adoring grandfather!!” In December, she gushed over her beau, calling him “mature” and described their connection as “the most smooth” and “cool.”