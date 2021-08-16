[PHOTO] Jada Pinkett Smith begins work on her sleeve tattoo goal.

Jada Pinkett Smith has decided to get started on her ambition of getting a sleeve tattoo by the age of 60.

The “Nutty Professor” star shared a photo of her new tattoo on Instagram on Sunday. According to the 49-year-old starlet, she wanted a sleeve tattoo by the age of 60, but she chose to get started early because “tomorrow is not promised.”

“I’ve always thought I’d get a sleeve at 60, but nothing is guaranteed. As a result… In the caption, she added, “I’m starting to develop my sleeve now!” “Embark on a Divine Feminine adventure both within and without. #MataSita #Allat #Oshun #QuanYin” JaiMa #MataSita #Allat #Oshun #QuanYin

Pinkett Smith’s message drew a lot of attention from her famous friends and followers. Her tattoo was well-received by several of them.

“Wow, that’s incredible. Jada, you are really stunning!!! Jahnavi Harrison, a musician, said, “I can’t wait to see her in person!!” “So Dope and Divine,” said author Jay Shetty, alongside a fire emoji.

Pinkett Smith’s latest tattoo comes only months after she and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 67, and daughter Willow Smith, 20, got matching tattoos. According to People, the trio had tattoos of three flowering lotuses from renowned tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

Willow chose a larger flower that rose upward, whereas Pinkett Smith and Banfield-Norris both chose little blooms that sprouted downward. On their Facebook Watch series, they captured the moment.

Willow claimed in the episode that the lotus symbolized spiritual enlightenment, quoting the proverb, “Through the mud grows the lotus.” She went on to say that the ink not only reflected their spiritual journey, but also the three of them.

She explained, “I’m the youngest, my mother is the middle, and Gam is the fully blown lotus.”

Willow also revealed in the same show that telling her father, Will Smith, about her new tattoo was difficult. In fact, she revealed the pattern to her mother weeks before getting tattooed, and her father only found out about it later.

“He was the one who made me the most nervous,” she revealed. “Three weeks before I got my half-sleeve, I showed it to my mother. But I kept it a secret from my father.”

After learning about his daughter’s tattoo a few days later, the “Gemini Man” star called her and asked her to show it to him.

“Everything is in heavenly order,” says the narrator. Willow described what her father told her after seeing her tattoos: “Your journey is your path, and I love you.”