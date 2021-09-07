Phillip Schofield was left speechless after making a “awkward” This Morning remark.

A comment made by a guest on today’s This Morning episode stunned Phillip Schofield.

On Tuesday’s episode of ITV’s main daytime show, the 59-year-old broadcaster was joined by regular co-host Holly Willoughby.

They spoke with Miriam Margolyes, their “all-time favorite guest,” who was on the show to promote her new memoir, This Much is True.

The BAFTA award-winning actress’s straight-talking visits on This Morning have become legendary, with Holly and Phil frequently having to apologise after the 80-year-old actress has dropped an obscenity on-air.

She talked about her reputation in today’s interview, and she said it was pointless to write her book if she wasn’t honest.

“I can’t stand lies,” she explained, “so I simply try to tell it as it is.”

Miriam Margoyles is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, but one of her biggest regrets is how she came out to her parents, especially when her mother suffered a stroke shortly after she broke the news.

She went on to commend Phillip Schofield for his bravery in coming out about his sexuality last year.

“You’ve shown a lot of courage,” she replied. You emerged. When I first met you, I assumed you were gay because you’re a little campy – and I suppose I’m a little campy as well.”

Phil joked, “I think most people in television are a touch camp if I’m honest.” Miriam and Holly both burst out laughing.

The exchange sent fans into fits of laughter on Twitter.

“My God….. AWKS,” one person wrote.

“Phil has no notion how to react,” said another.

“You’ve got to adore Miriam saying you’re a bit camp to Phil effortlessly,” a third said.

“She always delivers,” said a fourth. Miriam Margolyes, long live.”

“PLEASE give @Miriammargolyes her own show!!!” wrote a fifth. She is very stunning. However, it would have to be after watershed.”