Phillip Schofield has some problems. Holly Willoughby provides an update on her health as she skips This Morning.

Holly Willoughby’s health has been updated by Phillip Schofield as she recovers from her sickness.

The mother of three was forced to cancel yesterday’s episode of ITV’s main daytime show.

Holly was replaced at the last minute with Josie Gibson when she became ill with a stomach virus.

On Wednesday’s broadcast, Josie continued to fill in, and Phil said that he had been in touch with his regular co-host to check on her progress.

“Holly got her tummy bug at the last minute,” he claimed. “I was texting Holly all day yesterday afternoon and supposedly it’s a tummy bug that’s going around everybody, everyone’s had it.”

Phil expressed his best wishes for Holly’s recovery and expressed his hope that she will be able to return to the legendary sofa for tomorrow’s broadcast.

“It’s a two-day thing,” he said, “so she’s lost her appetite, so it’s silly for her to come in because we’ve brought such great stuff in today!”

“Good morning, Holls,” Phillip added. I hope you’re doing well, and I’ll text you later – we’ll most likely see each other tomorrow.” Holly said she would be skipping today’s episode on Instagram earlier today, thanking her stand-in.

“Thank you @JosieGibson85 for saving the day yesterday…,” she wrote. I’ll return as soon as I’m not in danger of puking on @schofe.” Josie’s performances on This Morning have been well received by fans of the show on Twitter, who have praised her presenting abilities.

“I said it yesterday, and I’ll say it again: Josie is doing a fantastic job hosting #thismorning,” Andy said. She’s a natural performer. “Inviting and professional.” “Gosh, I’m really enjoying Josie delivering the show,” Elizabeth continued. She’s absolutely stunning. Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please Oh, and there’s also the holiday season.” “So great and refreshing to see Josie Gibson on @thismorning #ThisMorning love you Josie you look stunning!” Amy wrote on Twitter. “This is the first time I’ve seen Josie present, and I think she’s doing a fantastic job!” Madi said.