Philippe Coutinho, an ex-Liverpool player, might be’rescued’ by a return to the Premier League under a new manager.

Following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, the Argentine has emerged as the favorite to take over at Old Trafford.

United are ‘confident’ in appointing Pochettino as their next manager, and he wants to start immediately, according to the, but PSG are wanting £10 million in compensation to part ways with the 49-year-old.

Should he return to the Premier League, the forthcoming transfer windows may present him with the opportunity to’rescue’ one of his former players, who has been linked with a return to England on numerous occasions.

Coutinho had played for Inter Milan before joining Liverpool in 2013, but his time in Italy was marred by difficulties and a lack of confidence.

He signed a deal when he was 16 years old in 2008, but relocated two years later when he was 18. Jose Mourinho, the manager who signed him, was fired from Inter shortly before the Brazilian’s arrival in 2010.

Under newly-appointed manager Rafa Benitez, his first few months at the San Siro were difficult as he struggled to find a regular role.

“I had some injuries, limited game time, and things weren’t going my way,” he told CNN in 2017. “But this was a very, very critical era for me.”

“It was the most difficult time of my career since it was the first time I was away from home and I had to prove myself from the ground up.”

Coutinho was given a lifeline in 2012 when he was given the opportunity to play the second half of the 2011/12 season on loan with Espanyol in Spain.

Pochettino was in charge of the La Liga team at the time, and the attacking midfielder went on to make 16 appearances and score five goals for the rest of the season.

It has since been referred to as the era that ‘started his career’ and led to his transfer to the Premier League a year later in 2013.

