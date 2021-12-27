Peter Dinklage Discusses the ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale Backlash and the Reasons for Fans’ Dissatisfaction.

Peter Dinklage has spoken out against the “Game of Thrones” series finale’s backlash.

When “Game of Thrones” finished its eighth and final season in 2019, fans were critical of the show’s conclusion. Unhappy fans even started a Change.org petition to have David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the show’s creators, redo the finale.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Dinklage, 52, addressed the concerns.

“They wanted the lovely white people to ride off together towards the sunset. It is, by the way, a work of fiction. It contains dragons. “Move on,” the “Cyrano” laughed “a star

“No, but the show challenges your assumptions, which is one of the things I enjoy about it. Yes, it was named “Game of Thrones,” but at the end of the day, when people approached me on the street, all they wanted to know was, “Who’s going to be on the throne?” I’m not sure why that was their takeaway when the show was so much more “He went on to say more.

One of Dinklage’s favorite moments from the series was when the throne was destroyed by a dragon, which he believes “killed” the entire throne debate. The sequence was “irreverent,” “amazing,” and only one of many ways the creators startled viewers, according to him.

“Everyone had their own storylines going on while watching that show,” he continued, “but none of them were as amazing as what the show gave.”

Dinklage claimed that the backlash may have resulted from viewers being “mad at us for breaking up with them” as to why he believes fans were so upset with how “Game of Thrones” ended.

“We were going off the air,” he continued, “and they didn’t know what to do with their Sunday nights.” “They demanded more, so they retaliated in kind. We had no choice but to conclude when we did since the show excelled at shattering stereotypes: villains became heroes, and heroes became villains.” Dinklage won four Emmy Awards for his portrayal as Tyrion Lannister in the HBO series Game of Thrones, which he performed from 2011 to 2019.

Author George R.R. Martin wanted two more seasons of the show because of its success, but Dinklage believes it was best that the series ended when it did.

"It was the ideal moment. There won't be any less, and there won't be any more "the actor clarified "You don't want to overstay your welcome, though I don't think that show did." "Game of Thrones" spinoff programs are still in the works. Only a few are.