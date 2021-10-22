Peter Andre is out of commission because he is feeling “the sickest” he has in years.

Peter Andre says he’s feeling the’most terrible’ he’s felt in years after contracting an unknown illness.

The father of four is suffering from a terrible cough, and Princess, his daughter, has advised him to have a PCR test to make sure it isn’t Covid-19.

She asked him how he was feeling on Instagram Live, and he said, “I haven’t felt like this in two or three years,” as he coughed and said that he was “very sick.”

At the Liverpool Empire, Peter Andre is starring in Grease.

The actress was previously infected with coronavirus in January of this year, and has since been vaccinated twice.

Pete was a no-show on stage two nights in a row when he was scheduled to act in a touring production of Grease the Musical at Manchester’s Opera House.

Carl Machin, the singer’s manager, recommended him to take a week off, telling him: “You appear unwell, sound bad, and have to sing live vocals.

“You’ll also be in close proximity to the cast. Consider how you’d feel if you had to give two or three cast members what you had and they had to take time off.” Last night, Peter’s mini-son, Junior, launched his latest music, and he still didn’t feel any better.

He updated his Instagram stories with a message for his kid, saying: “Son, best of luck tonight.

“I’m sorry I won’t be able to accompany you, but show them what you’ve got.”

Junior, a 16-year-old rapper, has inked a multi-million dollar deal with Rebel Records and Columbia Records UK.

He streamed his debut song on Instagram as a livestream.

Poorly Peter is currently awaiting the results of his Covid test.