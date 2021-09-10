Pete Sandiford of Gogglebox has announced that he has become a father.

According to Mirror Online, the star of the famous Channel 4 show shared the news at last night’s National Television Awards.

Pete originally revealed he was having a kid with fiancée Paige Yeomans in April, and he reveals he is overwhelmed now that their baby son has arrived.

“It’s a little overwhelming, having it all going on right now!” he added.

“He’s a cool little kid who takes after his mother rather than me!

“I’ve been up all night, I slept on the train here, I’ve got luggage under my eyes, and you just caught me at the right time.”

Since the happy news was disclosed during a season 17 episode, Gogglebox viewers have been waiting for information on when Pete will welcome the new addition to the Sandiford family.

On his phone, the TV personality showed his sister Sophie a baby scan and informed her that she would be an aunt.

He said he didn’t know what he and Paige were having as she glanced at the photographs, saying she could be expecting a niece or nephew.

“Innit mad?” Pete asked his sister. I’m actually going to be a father to someone.”

The reality TV star from Blackpool had only recently announced his engagement, and his sister responded, “Crazy.” “Life is flying at you,” says the narrator.