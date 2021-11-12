Pete Sandiford of Gogglebox delights followers by revealing the baby’s name in a birthday post.

Pete Sandiford, star of Gogglebox, has revealed the name of his baby in a funny update.

In September, the reality TV star announced that he had become a father at the National Television Awards.

In the opening scene of this season of the renowned Channel 4 show, the infant made an appearance on the iconic sofa beside Pete’s sister, Sophie.

Pete didn’t reveal the name of his infant until today, when he posted a photo of the two enjoying his 27th birthday on Instagram.

“Jimmy wished his father a happy birthday,” he said.

Jimmy didn’t appear to be having much fun on Pete’s big day, which had Instagram users in stitches.

Pete’s celebrity friends and relatives swamped the comments section with birthday greetings.

“Happy birthday, daddy cool!” remarked co-star Ellie Warner.

“Happy birthday, Pedro!” said Sophie Sandiford.

Paul Chuckle, great uncle, had this to say: “Imagine terrifying Jimmy on your birthday… Happy birthday, pal, and have a great day.” “Happy birthday dude,” Daniel Lustig, a Gogglebox favorite, wrote on Twitter.