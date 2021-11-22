Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ Co-Stars React To His On-Again, Off-Again Relationship With Kim Kardashian

The cast of “Saturday Night Live” appears to be entirely supportive of Pete Davidson’s growing romance with Kim Kardashian.

Davidson’s relationship with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum was grilled by People during the American Museum of Natural History’s 2021 Museum Gala in New York City on Thursday. Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson, and Chris Redd were all grilled on Davidson’s relationship with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum.

“I mean, I guess you have to be joyful for love.” If it’s love, of course! “They appear to be having a nice time,” Thompson said of Davidson, 28, whom he refers to as his “little brother” and who adds, “I’m always happy when he’s happy.” “I don’t know what the nature of the friendship is, but it seems like they’re having a nice time hanging out,” Yang told the source, adding, “I don’t know what the nature of the friendship is, but it appears like they’re having a good time hanging together.” Meanwhile, based on their recent images, Redd believes that Davidson and Kardashian’s burgeoning romance is headed in the right route.

“Pete and Kim?” says the narrator. Pete, you’re a jerk. “Damn!” he exclaimed. “I hope they’re content.” They’re dressed same, therefore I’m guessing they’re on their way. That’s what Instagram told me, at least.” Kardashian, 41, made her hosting debut on “SNL” last month, and in one sketch, she and Davidson, who played Disney pair Jasmine and Aladdin, shared an onscreen kiss. They ignited relationship speculations after being caught holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, in late October.

A few days later, Davidson treated the Skims founder to a private dinner in his hometown of Staten Island, New York City. The two were photographed separately entering Manhattan’s elite club Zero Bond the following night.

Kardashian and Davidson were seen holding hands in Palm Springs, California, last week. They were in Palm Springs to commemorate his 28th birthday, which occurred on Tuesday.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, and Public Enemy hype guy Flavor Flav were also present. Jenner, Davidson, and Kardashian are all wearing matching ensembles in images released by the latter on Instagram from Davidson’s birthday event.

An unnamed insider told People that Kardashian and Davidson “had a terrific time” celebrating together.

“Pete is back in New York now,” the insider added, “but Kim had a terrific time with him in Palm Springs.” “They seemed more serious and affectionate.” He treats Kim with a lot of kindness. She’s enamored.” Even though they live on opposite coasts, a source told the magazine that the two maintain in touch. They’re also “getting to know each other,” according to reports. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.