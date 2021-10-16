Pete Davidson’s Return For ‘SNL’ Season 47 Has Kenan Thompson ‘Over The Moon.’

Kenan Thompson is “overjoyed” that his friend Pete Davidson is returning for Season 47 of “Saturday Night Live.”

Thompson, 47, remarked about the 27-year-old actor’s comeback to the NBC sketch comedy show during an interview with Us Weekly on Thursday while promoting his relationship with AutoTrader.

“[I am] overjoyed. Pete is my baby brother, and I adore him. “I watched him develop not only as a businessman, but also as a person,” he told the site. “I just think he has the skills to take him wherever he wants at the end of the day.” Thompson, who has been a cast member of “SNL” since 2003, also expressed his delight at the opportunity to spend more time with the “King of Staten Island” star, noting that it’s difficult to keep up with former “SNL” co-stars, who “become extremely busy” once they leave.

“They could be here, and it would be that much more difficult for me to give them a hug or something if I saw him.” As a result, I was relieved to see him,” Thompson remarked.

After that, the “All That” alum praised Davidson for keeping true to himself during his meteoric climb to fame.

“It’s quite crucial to keep your personal character intact,” Thompson said, adding that Davidson is “tight with his family, and he’s close with his mother.” That, I believe, is priceless.” For his part, the “Home Sweet Home Alone” actor stated that he is not yet ready to leave “SNL.” “I suppose it’s possible, but I’m still striving to get to that 20.” At the age of 19, So let’s just get it over with,” he joked.

After giving an emotional monologue on “growing up” on the show in the Season 46 finale in May, Davidson ignited speculation that he would be quitting “SNL.”

Davidson later stated that he was in the seventh year of his seven-year contract with the show during an interview with Gold Derby. He indicated at the time that his Season 47 comeback was “still up in the air” and that he had a meeting with “SNL” founder and executive producer Lorne Michaels planned.

"It's a big cast; there's a lot of new guys in there, and a lot of terrific new talent that now has a chance to shine." In June, he said of his future on "SNL," "I have no idea what's happening on right now." Saturdays at 11:30 p.m., NBC broadcasts "Saturday Night Live."