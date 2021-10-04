Pete Davidson pokes fun at his own Met Gala outfit on Saturday Night Live [Video].

During a recent episode of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” Pete Davidson mocked his own Met Gala ensemble from 2021.

“It was amazing,” Davidson told his co-host Colin Jost on the Oct. 2 broadcast of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update.” I got to attend the year’s most exciting event, and I can now say I’ve visited a museum.”

The 27-year-old comedian also joked that he had no idea why people are making fun of his Met Gala look because he thinks it’s “awesome.” In fact, the comic likened his appearance to that of James Bond.

“At his quinceaera, I resemble James Bond. He said, “I look like one of the three blind mice sold fentanyl.”

Davidson, who walked the Met Gala red carpet in a nun-like gown, detailed how he enjoys making his relatives uncomfortable.

“To tell you the truth, I already wear a dress and paint my nails on occasion just to make my uncles uncomfortable,” he stated. “When my Uncle Steve saw it, he said, ‘Hey, I’m not sure what you’re talking about, but whatever makes you happy.’ You’re still welcome to stay at my house; I’ll just put the seat down for you when you arrive.’

The video clip from the show was shared on Twitter by a user.

The comedian also mentioned his uncle’s assumption that others could conclude Davidson is gay just because he wore a dress rather than a suit. He explained that his uncle was a child of the 1980s and referred to them as “homophobic.”

He continued, “All the songs were about the boys and how they’re back in town.” “His favorite film is also ‘Top Gun.’ That was as close as the 1980s would allow for a film about men in love with each other. It’s like a scene from ‘Brokeback Mountain’ in the sky.”

He also compared his Met Gala ensemble to British actress Tilda Swinton, stating, “On casual Friday, I look like Tilda Swinton.”

Since 2014, the comedian has been a regular on the TV show “Saturday Night Live.” He will soon be seen in the film “Meet Cute,” which is one of his next endeavors.

In addition, Davidson will appear in the film “Good Mourning with a U,” which is now in post-production and will be released next year.