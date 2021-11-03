Pete Davidson ‘Likes’ Kim Kardashian and is ‘Intrigued’ by him. Report by a ‘SNL’ comedian.

According to a source, Kim Kardashian is interested in Pete Davidson.

Last week, the 41-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and the 27-year-old “SNL” star made headlines after being spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

Davidson has piqued Kardashian’s interest, according to Page Six, despite repeated stories claiming the two are “just friends.”

“She’s interested,” the source claimed. “She thinks he’s cool.” Kardashian and Davidson had an on-screen smooch during a “SNL” sketch when she made her hosting debut on the NBC show last month, prior to their viral hand-holding moment.

Then, on Monday, Kardashian was spotted arriving in New York City for the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards, only days after their rollercoaster photographs went viral.

According to Page Six, the comic is also expected to be in town for “SNL” rehearsals, which typically begin on Monday.

Kardashian and Davidson have previously been photographed together, according to the publication. They were both seen at Kid Cudi’s birthday dinner in 2019, which Kardashian’s now-ex-husband Kanye West also attended.

In the midst of the relationship rumors, an unnamed insider told People that fans shouldn’t be surprised to see them together because Kardashian and Davidson are friends.

“They hang out in the same circles,” the insider explained, “so they’ll run into one other from time to time.” “It’s merely a gathering of buddies.” However, according to another insider, no one really knows what’s going on between the two. “Things could turn romantic,” the insider added, despite the fact that they are just friends right now.

In recent years, Davidson has been linked to or dated a number of high-profile women, including Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Cazzie David, and Margaret Qualley. Phoebe Dynevor, the breakout star of “Bridgerton,” was his last fling.

Meanwhile, after nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February. North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, have stayed amiable as they co-parent their four children. Since their breakup, the ex-couples have been supportive of one other’s professions.

All of West’s listening parties for his new album “Donda” featured Kardashian. According to sources, the “Gold Digger” rapper was also present to support Kardashian when she hosted “SNL,” even helping her prepare for the event.