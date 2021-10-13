Pete Davidson is called out by Machine Gun Kelly after the comedian impersonates him on ‘SNL.’

During the most recent episode of “Saturday Night Live,” Machine Gun Kelly delightfully called out Pete Davidson for making fun of him and his relationship with Megan Fox.

Davidson, 27, and co-star Chloe Fineman, 33, impersonated the “Bloody Valentine” singer and his fiancée during Saturday’s episode, and even wore an exact replica of the couple’s costume from the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Kelly proposed that Davidson receive a taste of his own medicine on Twitter. The 31-year-old artist remarked, “I guess it’s time for me to come on the program as Pete @nbcsnl,” accompanied a clip from his friend’s sketch.

Guest host Kim Kardashian played Kourtney Kardashian as a judge in Davidson’s TV court show parody “The People’s Kourt,” mocking her elder sister’s relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Kim imitated Kourtney’s monotone voice while summoning her “bailiffs,” Davidson’s MGK and Fineman’s Fox, in the video.

“Hey, what’s up?” says the narrator. Davidson, who wears a blond wig, stated. Fineman then asked Kim why she and Kourtney are best friends, to which Kim said, “Because our boyfriends have tattoos on their necks,” a dig at Barker.

As Fineman’s Fox fussed over him, Davidson gave his finest MGK chuckle.

“I wish I could vape you,” Davidson said to Fineman before they imitated Kelly and Fox’s earlier PDA by wriggling their tongues together.

Kelly, on the other hand, believes Davidson didn’t quite capture the impression.

According to Page Six, the rapper wrote on Instagram Stories, “Pete, you know very well I don’t talk like that.”

Kelly and Davidson have been friends for a long time and have been seen together on numerous occasions.

The rapper made an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” earlier this year, when he and Davidson were caught on camera accidently tumbling off stage while hugging at the close of the event.

“Big Time Adolescence” was released in 2019 and “King of Staten Island” was released in 2020.

Their bond was cemented in 2018, when they collaborated on Netflix’s Mötley Crüe biopic “The Dirt.”

“We were stuck in New Orleans [filming], and we were both huge stoners who listened to the same music. That’s my youngster, “At the time, Kelly told Billboard.

When Davidson’s friends were frightened by a strange statement he posted on Instagram in 2018, the rapper was there for him.

Davidson, who struggled with mental health concerns, said, "I truly don't want to be on this earth anymore."