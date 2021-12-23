Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian ‘Won’t Celebrate Christmas Together.’

Despite their blossoming romance, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are said to be spending Christmas separately.

Kardashian, 41, will return home to spend the Christmas with her children after spending time with Davidson, 28, in New York, according to a source quoted by People.

The insider stated, “She had a nice trip to New York.” “Pete showed Kim around some of his favorite spots. She had a good time. Kim will be spending Christmas with her children and will not see Pete.” They are currently in Los Angeles and plan to be together till the holidays. After that, they’ll go their separate ways, according to another source.

According to Elle, after the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” actress returns home, Davidson will likely return to the East Coast to prepare for his New Year’s Eve hosting stint with Miley Cyrus.

Another source told E! News that the couple had intended to spend the Christmas together.

“She’s definitely looking forward to having him around, and Kris is already fascinated with him,” a source close to Kardashian previously stated. “Pete is a huge fan of ours, and we’d love to spend the holidays with him.” “Kim and Pete have a lot of exciting plans ahead of them, and everything is going swimmingly. She’s even considering joining him in Miami for New Year’s Eve. He’s told her that he’d love for her to attend “the insider went on.

After filing for divorce from rapper Kanye “Ye” West, with whom she shares four children, the SKIMS founder began dating the “SNL” comic.

According to a source who spoke to People last month, Davidson is just what Kardashian needed to restart her life.

“He’s just what Kim needed after her divorce,” the source added. “Someone to make her laugh and generally have a good time with.”

“The breakdown of her marriage was a particularly terrible period for her, and Pete has proven to be the best remedy.”

Though they have been dropping hints here and there, neither Kardashian nor Davidson have confirmed the nature of their connection.