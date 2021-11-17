Perrie Edwards shares gorgeous photos of her baby Axel from their first family vacation.

Perrie Edwards, of Little Mix, has posted some sweet photographs from her family’s first holiday with baby Axel.

Perrie, 28, gave birth to Axel three weeks before his due date on August 21.

The singer announced the birth of her and her partner’s first child on Instagram the day after her partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was forced to withdraw from the Reds’ match against the Clarets due to “personal issues.”

A series of photos shows the family relaxing by the pool in the sun.

Perrie is seen in one photo cuddling Axel, who is dressed in a cute bikini.

During a trip to the beach, another photo shows baby Axel wearing a bonnet tucked beneath his chin.

Alex also took advantage of the sunshine with his partner and their child, posing in front of a fountain.

“Some wholesome holiday stuff,” Perrie captioned her holiday pics.

“You are positively glowing my darling,” bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock said, with heart eyes and a fire emoji.

Jade Thirlwall also added a pink heart and an emoji with welled up eyes.

Instagram users were eager to respond.

“Excuse me, he is adorable,” one person wrote.

“No, I can’t deal with it all,” remarked another.

“He’s practically a little Alex,” a third added.

Perrie and Alex recently celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary, which she commemorated with a snapshot of the couple on a boat, sharing a tender moment.

“Happy 5 years of love to my baby Daddy!” Perrie captioned the photo, which she shared with her Instagram followers.

Fans reacted positively to the sweet post, with many wishing the couple well.

Jana stated, “CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR FIVE YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!! I’M OVERJOYED FOR YOU GUYS.” “I swear I’m sooo invested in this relationship that I become a Liverpool fan,” a second fan remarked. “I’m really thrilled for you,” Aliya remarked. “You’re the most beautiful family I’ve ever seen.”