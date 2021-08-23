Perrie Edwards of Little Mix Has Her First Child With Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain [Photos].

Perrie Edwards is now a mother! The Little Mix singer and her soccer player boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, welcomed their first child on Saturday.

Edwards, 28, shared two black-and-white photographs of their newborn on Instagram on Sunday. The infant was seen sleeping on a fluffy white blanket with their hand over the side of their face, which was not visible in the original shot. The baby’s small foot was placed against Oxlade-palm Chamberlain’s in the second photo.

Perrie captioned the photo, “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21.”

On his Instagram account, the Liverpool player also posted two photos. The first photo was identical to Edwards’ first post, while the second showed him and Perrie gently cradling their child’s foot.

In the caption, he said, “Welcome to the world, little one.” “21/08/21.”

Perrie and her boyfriend have kept their baby’s name and gender a secret.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Edwards’ Little Mix bandmate and fellow expectant mother, commented on her post.

“I am so proud of you, and I adore you. She wrote, “What an angel.”

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain, who have been dating for over four years, have also received words of congratulations from fans, friends, and fellow celebrities.

Lottie Tomlinson, Louis Tomlinson’s sister, Lou Teasdale, former One Direction hair stylist and makeup artist, Laura Whitmore, “Love Island” host Laura Whitmore, and Oxlade-England Chamberlain’s teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mason Mount, and Jordan Henderson are among them.

Edwards and Pinnock walked through their pregnancies side by side. In May, the former revealed that she was expecting her first child. She uploaded two black-and-white photographs of her developing baby bulge on Instagram. Her partner is cradling her stomach in the second photo.

“I’m overjoyed to be on this adventurous adventure with my partner. In the caption, Edwards wrote, “Me + Him = You.” “We can’t wait to meet you, baby Ox!” says the group.

Edwards’ announcement came six days after Pinnock announced her own pregnancy. She shared a photo of herself with her baby bulge on Instagram, as well as one with her soccer player fiancé, Andre Gray.

“We’ve been dreaming of this moment for so long, and we can’t believe it’s really happening… Pinnock added in the caption, “We can’t wait to meet you.”

Edwards revealed how she and Pinnock found out about each other’s pregnancies in May. The singer claimed they were on a work Zoom and talked about their schedule in a TikTok interview. Brief News from Washington Newsday.