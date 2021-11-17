Perrie Edwards of Little Mix cradles her son and flaunts her post-baby body in vacation photos.

Perrie Edwards of Little Mix is having a great time on a family vacation with her partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their baby Axel.

The 28-year-old British pop artist, who welcomed her first child with the soccer player on Aug. 21, shared a series of photographs from their holiday on Instagram on Tuesday. In the caption, she said, “Some wholesome holiday content.”

During the beach trip, Edwards was photographed holding her 3-month-old son, who was wearing a navy baby hat. In another photo, the new mom wore a black blouse and shorts while cuddling Axel and kissing the baby, who was clothed in a bright onesie this time. Edwards also posted a photo of herself cradling her baby’s little hand.

In another photo, the singer was lounging on the beach in a beige two-piece swimsuit, flaunting her great post-pregnancy shape. Edwards wore a visor and arranged her blonde hair into an updo while relaxing on a beach lounger.

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain also spent time together as a couple, with the singer posting a photo of them on a date posing in front of a fountain.

In a white short dress with large, puffy sleeves and strappy black heels, she looked stunning. Her boyfriend dressed down in a white T-shirt, black jeans, and white sneakers.

Edwards’ fans and friends praised her, including her Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Pinnock reacted with heart eyes and fire emojis, “You are positively glowing my sweetheart.”

“Oh my goodness, Mama, you have such a lovely family. You’re radiant, and your baby is stunning, and Alex isn’t too shabby either. I adore you, “Nilam Holmes penned the piece.

Another person commented, “Cutest mother.”

A fourth person added, “Oh my gosh, I would live in this photo set.”

Pinnock, who was also expecting a child at the time, replied to her bandmate’s tweet, saying, “I am really proud of you and adore you. What a beautiful angel.” In the same month, Pinnock and her soccer player fiancé, Andre Gray, welcomed twins.

Edwards and Pinnock, according to their bandmate Jade Thirlwall, no longer sleep after becoming mothers.

“They’ve been saying that they don’t know what sleep is anymore, that they don’t know sleep exists anymore – it’s just gone,” she told FM104 in Dublin.