Perrie Edwards has shared a video of her son Axel ‘dancing.’

Perrie Edwards of Little Mix has uploaded a sweet Christmas video with baby Axel.

Perrie, 28, gave birth to Axel three weeks before his due date on August 21.

Axel is her first child with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a Liverpool FC midfielder.

The three-month-old can be seen in a Christmassy onesie being held up by his mother as he moves his feet in a touching video posted to Perrie’s Instagram stories.

As Axel “dances,” Elton John’s Step Into Christmas plays.

Perrie has a really festive red manicure and is wearing a sequence of stockings in the background.

Little Mix stated this week that they will be “taking a break” from the group.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards will be pursuing new solo projects after ten years of touring together.

They announced on social media that they will stay together until the end of the Confetti tour in May of next year, and that they aim to record music together again soon.

They also stated that Little Mix is “forever” when announcing the break.

“We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year, we are going to be taking a sabbatical from Little Mix,” they said on Instagram.

They went on to say that they are “sisters” who will “always have each other in our life, as well as you, the fans.”

The announcement comes nearly a year after Jesy Nelson announced her departure from the band in December 2020, citing that being a part of it “had a toll on her mental health.”