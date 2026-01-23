Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Celebrate Birth of Daughter Alanis Valentine

Perrie Edwards, the former Little Mix star, has welcomed her second child with her fiancé, Besiktas footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The couple, who already share a son, Axel, are overjoyed at the arrival of their baby daughter, whom they have named Alanis Valentine. Edwards, 32, shared a black-and-white photo of her newborn on Instagram, confirming the joyous news to her fans and followers.

The announcement comes just a few months after Edwards revealed her pregnancy in September 2025. In a playful Instagram video, Edwards wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “if He Wanted To He Would…”—a reference to one of her hit singles. The video showed her revealing her baby bump, with the phrase “…and he did!” as her partner and their son Axel joined her in a warm embrace.

Edwards, who has been in a relationship with Oxlade-Chamberlain since 2017, had previously opened up about her struggles with miscarriage, sharing that she had experienced two losses—one before her son Axel was born, and another after his birth. The couple became engaged in 2022, and have navigated both personal and professional milestones together.

Famous Friends Share Their Congratulations

The couple’s announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from famous friends and former bandmates. Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, both of whom were in Little Mix with Edwards, shared their joy on social media. Pinnock called the newborn “perfect,” while Thirlwall expressed excitement to meet the baby. Singer Pixie Lott, former “I’m A Celebrity” contestant Tulisa Contostavlos, and Nina Nesbitt also sent heartfelt messages to Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Edwards’ journey to motherhood has seen both triumphs and heartache. Following Little Mix’s hiatus in 2022 and her second miscarriage, she pursued a solo career, releasing her debut album the previous year. She has since carved out a successful path as a solo artist, with hits like “Forget About Us” and “Tears.”

The birth of Alanis Valentine marks a new chapter for the couple, who continue to build their life together as a family. Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain remain in the spotlight, balancing their public lives with personal moments of joy.