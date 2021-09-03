Peppa Pig roasts Kanye West for receiving a lower rating for his album “Donda.”

Peppa Pig roasted Kanye West on Twitter when the latter’s album had a higher review rating than “Donda.”

On Wednesday, Peppa Pig, a beloved preschool character known for her cuteness, darkened West. She dragged “Donda” when the music review site Pitchfork gave “Peppa’s Adventures: The Album” a higher rating. According to Page Six, West’s “Donda” scored a 6.0 rating, while Peppa Pig’s CD received a 6.5.

“Peppa didn’t have to throw listening parties in the Mercedes-Benz stadium to acquire that.

With a dropped microphone and a pig snout emoji, as well as side-by-side photographs of the reviews, Peppa stated on its official Twitter account, “5.”

Peppa quickly erased the tweet, but not before other internet users had a chance to screenshot it. The now-deleted tweet is still being talked about on the microblogging site. Some people backed Peppa and thought her record was better than Kanye’s. Others mocked West for focusing solely on Drake when he should have included Peppa as a competition.

One person wrote, “Peppa’s new record is better than Donda’s plus it’s factually correct.”

Another user remarked, “@kanyewest was worrying about @Drake when he should’ve been worried about Peppa #Donda.”

“Probably some real bars on Peppa’s joint because Donda only had three decent songs and it would’ve only been two good songs if it wasn’t for the very final tune #27,” a third person remarked.

Meanwhile, many people supported West. According to them, “Donda” is the rapper’s best album to date.

“Has the media ever given Kanye’s albums a high rating? It doesn’t really count if you use random websites created by random people. Because Manson appeared on it, the independent assigned ‘Donda’ a [zero]rating. Peppa Pig’s CD received a higher score. West’s fan wrote, “If you actually believe those ratings count, you’re severely lost.”

Another person remarked, “#donda is Kanye West’s best album ever.”

“@kanyewest Kanye West, yo, yo, yo, yo, y Donda is one of the most talented and inventive artists in the world. This offers me a lot of ideas. You’re a godsend. Thank you, brother,” said a third follower on Twitter.

West held multiple listening events prior to the release of his tenth studio album on Friday. On August 26, he performed in his hometown of Chicago. Nearly 40,000 people were expected to attend the game at Soldier Field. According to the BBC, controversial rapper DaBaby and rock icon Marilyn Manson were also in attendance.

Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife, was present at all of his listening parties. The star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” also made a fortune. Brief News from Washington Newsday.