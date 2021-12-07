People Who Quit Jobs That “Didn’t Bring Them Joy” are praised by Prince Harry.

Prince Harry applauds those who leave their occupations to protect their mental health.

In a recent interview with Fast Company magazine, the Duke of Sussex, who stood down as a senior member of the British royal family last year, said that the rise in job resignations during the pandemic isn’t “all terrible.”

While promoting his mental health-focused startup BetterUp, Prince Harry remarked, “In reality, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the desire for change.” “Many people all across the world have been stuck in occupations that don’t make them happy, and they’re now prioritizing their mental health and happiness. This is a cause for celebration.” When the prince was asked about the company’s strategy for dealing with rising burnout and job resignations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the topic came up.

While the epidemic brought these problems and issues to the forefront, Prince Harry noted that they had been “brewing for quite some time.”

“The mental health awakening is only getting started,” he continued. “This job has never been more vital because people are finally paying attention, and raising awareness and continuing to pioneer the dialogue is a key part of this purpose.” During the same interview, Prince Harry discussed his role as chief impact officer at the mental health firm, which he started in March.

He has been concentrating on driving mental fitness advocacy and awareness, as well as overseeing the company’s social goal and impact, according to the royal. Through “outreach and strategic planning,” the Duke of Sussex also stated that he has been assisting BetterUp in expanding its global network of thought leadership, coaches, customers, and members. Prince Harry’s work at BetterUp is in line with his long-term ambitions and causes. However, he claims that his position at the company has allowed him to “be louder about the mission, reach more people, and generally share with more of the world why doing work related to mental fitness is so important, and how helping others reach their peak performance positively impacts the entire world.” On Monday, Prince Harry published a fresh blog detailing his accomplishments with BetterUp and his goals as chief impact officer, which was co-authored by co-founders Alexi Robichaux and Eduardo Medina.

BetterUp collaborated with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s organization, the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT), which helps and funds youth projects, according to the prince. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.