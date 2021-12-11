People who exhibit these nine symptoms have been advised to skip their Christmas gatherings.

Those who suffer from particular symptoms should consider remaining at home during the holidays.

Despite the fact that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not prohibited Christmas parties this year, people should still be cautious due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

There are a few cold-like symptoms that people should watch out for.

People with cold-like symptoms should work from home and avoid Christmas gatherings, according to Tim Spector of the Covid Zoe app, in order to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.

He said the UK should be “far more open-minded about who we are testing” and “get more people to isolate for at least a few days with cold-like symptoms,” according to Times Radio.

“Right now, we’re assuming that Covid is responsible for anywhere between one and three out of every four colds,” he said.

“And so there’s a pretty large percentage of people who aren’t bothered to get a lateral flow test or a PCR test, or go to parties and pass it around.”

“So, if that translates to Omicron, we’ll be assembling the problem far faster than we need to.”

“We want to advise people that if they don’t feel well that day, don’t go out, don’t go to work, work from home, because that sniffle, that sore throat, that headache might be a mild dosage of Covid barely breaking through your vaccine,” he added.

“I believe that everyone should be much more conscious of a wide range of symptoms and not wait for the loss of smell or taste, which may never arrive, not wait for fever, not wait for that persistent cough,” she says.

