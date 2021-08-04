People who are immunized can win complimentary Liverpool FC tickets from the city council.

The city of Liverpool is providing free Liverpool FC tickets to anybody who get immunized.

In an effort to raise immunization rates in the city, the local government has initiated a competition with the Reds.

On Monday, August 9, the Reds play CA Osasuna in a pre-season friendly at Anfield, and the city government is giving fans the opportunity to attend.

Vaccines were administered to all 16 and 17-year-olds.

Anyone who gets their first or second vaccine and then shares a selfie to Instagram from a Liverpool vaccination center will be entered to win match tickets, according to the local government.

Fans should use the hashtag #LFCcomp and tag @lpoolcitycouncil in their posts, and tickets will be distributed at random on Friday from all entrants.

There will be ten winners, each of whom will receive two tickets.

“Covid-19 impacts everyone,” a council official said. People of all ages are being treated for the virus in critical care or are suffering from long-Covid. Don’t allow that happen to you. Make an appointment for your immunization online or visit a local drop-in center.

“Join your family, friends, and the millions of others in the United Kingdom who have already received their immunization. The more individuals who get vaccinated against Covid-19, the safer we will all be, because having the vaccination helps others who are more at risk of contracting the virus, even if they have already had the vaccine.

“Not only does the vaccine protect you against Covid-19, but it also means you won’t have to isolate in specific situations, which means you won’t miss out on work, events, or vacations.”

It’s the latest attempt by Liverpool municipal officials to boost the city’s dwindling immunization rate.

Liverpool’s vaccination rate lags under the national average of 88.7% first jabs and 73.2 percent second jabs, with 68.4 percent of adults receiving a first jab and 55 percent receiving a second.