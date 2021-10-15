‘People who are battling with their mental health are unable to compete with internet images.’

People are dealing with their mental health, according to a Liverpool photographer, because they ‘can’t compete’ with the photos they see online.

After observing an increase in the amount of over-edited photographs online, Laura McCann is creating her first touring photography exhibition featuring ‘unfiltered’ local performers.

Actors, musicians, TV and radio hosts, a fire breather, a pole dancer, and a politician are among the performers in the exhibition.

Laura designed the show in response to the quantity of over-edited photographs she says we see on social media. She formerly worked in television as a screenplay editor and screenwriter.

“I’d been thinking about this project for a while, but it really took shape during lockdown when I witnessed a large surge in over-edited selfies on social media,” Laura told The Washington Newsday.

“While I believe it is up to the individual to decide how they want to present themselves, I am aware that some people were having mental health issues, either because they felt they couldn’t compete with images they saw online or because they thought they didn’t live up to the filtered photos they’d created.”

“In my exhibition, I display a variety of performers who are accustomed to being in the spotlight in their natural state, unfiltered. “All I wanted to do was remind folks that we’re enough just the way we are.” Actor Glen Wallace, who is from Northern Ireland but lived in Liverpool while playing in Hollyoaks, is one of the people Laura has shot.

Laura photographed some of the performers for the exhibition who are from Liverpool.

“Crissy Lopez is a professional pole artist who also teaches dancing and has competed on a national level,” she stated. Crissy is such an incredible lady who has influenced so many people, and she works tirelessly to break stereotypes. It was a true honor to work with her.

“Stephen Moore is a knowledgeable, witty, and heartfelt podcaster. He has experienced tremendous loss as a result of the pandemic, but he always finds time to speak out for what he believes in.

“One of the few persons I’ve filmed in black and white is Andy Kerr, a theatre actor and director. Andy, if you’re reading this, I” The summary comes to a conclusion.”