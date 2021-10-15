People were perplexed after smelling something that ‘frightened the life out of them.’

After smelling a strong stink this morning, residents on the Wirral were “frightened” and bewildered.

This morning, residents in New Brighton, Wallasey Village, Liscard, and Moreton reported smelling “gas.”

One individual inquired on the Wallasey Gossip Facebook page, “Can anyone else notice the scent of gas in new Brighton this morning?”

Hundreds of others left comments on the page, many of whom claimed to have smelled the aroma as well, with one individual claiming to be “frightened” of a gas leak in their Wallasey home.

Cadent Gas said it has received numerous reports of a gas odor in Wallasey this morning, but “no evidence of a gas network failure” has been found.

“I’m in the Mount Road area, and it’s quite powerful here,” one person remarked on the post from all around the country.

“I thought it was in my house,” another claimed, to which a woman replied, “I thought it was in my house, too; it terrified the life out of me.”

One person stated, “Very strong all the way to Wallasey Village.”

One individual stated, “I could smell it this morning in Leasowe x,” while another said they’d noticed the stench in Moreton.

One woman stated it like way: “She mentioned it this morning as she was leaving for school. I smell it a lot on cold days and assume it’s industrial, yet it reminds me of popcorn for some reason!” Another said, “I believe it’s the docks.” Cadent’s reaction to a request for comment from The Washington Newsday was as follows: “We’ve got many complaints regarding a fragrance in the Wallasey region.

“We’ve looked into each one and haven’t found any evidence of a gas network problem that may have caused this.”

It’s not the first time in recent weeks that folks living near the river have noticed a weird odor.

A strange odor was discovered in parts of south Liverpool last week, while many across Sefton reported an unseal odor in the air two weeks ago.

“This type of incident happens to us from time to time,” a Cadent representative said.Summary comes to an end.”