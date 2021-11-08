People were forced to flee their homes due to worries of a gas leak.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) crews were dispatched to Allport Lane in Bromborough at 3.21 a.m. on Sunday.

With two fire engines on the scene at 3.27 a.m., firefighters discovered a wheelie bin on fire at the side of the house.

The residents of the property, as well as the properties on either side, were evacuated due to “concerns the gas supply had been compromised,” according to a Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.

One neighboring resident reported he awoke to see the reflection of emergency vehicles on his neighbor’s shed.

According to the man, police used a cordon to prevent entry to Bromborough Village.

In an interview with The Washington Newsday, he stated: “On my neighbor’s shed, I noticed a reflection of the emergency services lights.

“I went upstairs and peeked out the window to see a big number of emergency personnel on the scene, as well as police bunting tape blocking entry to Brombourgh Village.

“At the top of Brombourgh village, near to Brombourgh library, I spotted fire engines and gas trucks in attendance.

“I’m not sure how long they were there to fix the problem, but by 6.30 a.m., everything was back to normal.”

To put out the fire, firefighters utilized a high-pressure hose reel and a covering branch.

Cadent was also on the scene, isolating utilities, and firemen stayed on the scene until 5.50 a.m., handing over the incident to Cadent.

According to an MFRS spokesperson, “On November 7, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to Allport Lane in Bromborough.

“Crews were dispatched at 3.21 a.m. and arrived at 3.27 a.m. Two fire engines were dispatched.

"Firefighters continued to work.