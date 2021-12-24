People were ‘blown away’ by the spectacular Christmas light show.

A festive rivalry between two Wirral neighbors has resulted in an eruption of lights along one of the city’s main thoroughfares.

The dazzling display at Templemore Road, Prenton, has attracted visitors from as far as Liverpool, who have traveled over the water to see it for themselves.

The Christmas lights display in front of the two houses is the product of neighbors Ian and Dave, who have been competing for the past few years to outdo each other in terms of the size of their individual decorations.

This year, they’re also raising money for Claire House, a children’s hospice, along with the rest of the road.

“I’ve always had a nice competition with my near neighbor Dave, and this year I wanted to really push the boat out,” Ian, an engineer, said.

“With the switch-on in mid-November, it takes a few weeks to adjust.”

“On most evenings, it’s fairly busy outside as people come to see the spectacle, with some coming from as far as Liverpool.”

“The electricity usage isn’t all that high.” The lights are low-wattage LEDs, and the energy consumption is comparable to that of a small refrigerator.” “There’s been a fantastic reception, with crowds of people in the road,” remarked Dave, a fellow Christmas fanatic. It’s really lifted everyone’s spirits, and we’re having a lot of fun putting it all together.” People have been posting videos of the spectacle on social media, claiming they were “blown away” by the displays.

