People We Meet on Vacation Netflix Premiere Set for January 9

The highly anticipated film adaptation of Emily Henry’s bestselling novel, People We Meet on Vacation, will be available for streaming on Netflix starting January 9, 2026. This romantic comedy, based on the 2021 book that became a TikTok sensation, promises a heartwarming love story that has already captured the imagination of fans worldwide.

Plot and Key Details

Directed by Brett Haley, who is known for adapting novels like Looking For Alaska for Hulu, the film brings to life the story of Poppy (Emily Bader) and Alex (Tom Blyth), two best friends who have been traveling together on summer vacations for over a decade. Despite their stark differences—Poppy is a free-spirited wanderer while Alex is a planner—their close-knit friendship is tested as they begin to question if there could be more to their relationship.

The narrative explores whether the pair, who have shared countless adventures around the world, might be the perfect romantic match. The official synopsis teases, “Poppy’s a free spirit. Alex loves a plan. After years of summer vacations, these polar-opposite pals wonder if they could be a perfect romantic match.” As they embark on another summer vacation, they grapple with their feelings, ultimately leading them to confront the possibility of a deeper connection.

Global Release and Timing

Fans in the UK will be able to watch the film at the same time as its global release, which is scheduled for 8am GMT on January 9, 2026. The film will be available to stream on Netflix, marking a major moment for both the fans of the book and the film’s cast and crew. Haley, working alongside screenwriters Yulin Kuang, Amos Vernon, and Nunzio Randazz, collaborated closely with the original author Emily Henry to ensure that key details from the book were preserved in the film adaptation.

With the film now just days away from its debut, fans can expect an engaging romantic journey that mirrors the excitement and heartfelt moments of Henry’s original novel. As the film joins the Netflix library, it is set to be one of the most talked-about releases of the month, with viewers eagerly awaiting the dynamic between Poppy and Alex, brought to life by a talented cast.