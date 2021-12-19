People vanish in a “thick fog” on Wirral beach, prompting a search.

Two persons vanished in heavy fog on Hoylake beach, prompting a search and rescue operation.

The Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team was dispatched to the beach shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday, following reports that two persons had gone missing in the fog and were in danger of being cut off by the ride.

Before beginning the search, the crew utilized an app called What2Words to determine the last known location of the missing people.

Hoylake Hovercraft was also called in to help the crew transfer coastguard rescue officials over the beach in an off-road vehicle.

The vehicle’s lights and sirens were utilized as a signal to assist the pedestrians in navigating their way out of the fog in a safe route.

Thankfully, they were found and safely led back to shore a short time later.

“Thankfully, this event was completed safely and rather quickly,” a spokeswoman for Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team said. “However, due to the severity of the fog, it had the potential to be very serious.”

“If it’s foggy, beach goers should stick close to the promenade because it’s easy to become disoriented and conditions can quickly deteriorate.”