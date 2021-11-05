People React to Chris Evans Being Named “People’s Sexiest Man Alive” on Twitter.

People magazine named Chris Evans the “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2021, and the internet couldn’t stop gushing about the “Captain America” star.

Evans, 40, is without a doubt one of this generation’s most popular actors. Multiple sources told Page Six that the “Avengers” star had recently received the coveted “Sexiest Man Alive” cover. Evans’ fans and supporters greeted the news with joy on Twitter, with many of them agreeing with the magazine’s decision.

One posted, “Chris Evans, Sexiest Man Alive 2021. WBK AND IT’S ABOUT DAMN TIME.”

“According to @people, @ChrisEvans will be named this year’s Sexiest Man Alive, and I couldn’t agree more. Since this scene, he’s been my sexiest guy alive every year “another remarked beside a shirtless picture of Evans from one of his movies.

Meanwhile, many internet users have eagerly anticipating Evans’ appearance on the cover of “Sexiest Man Alive.” Some others believe he is deserving of it, and that they have been waiting for it for years.

“According to what I’ve seen, Chris Evans will be the cover/hold the title for [the]sexiest man alive this year. I’m not sure how or why it took so long, but it’s finally here “one of the fans wrote.

“OMG Chris Evans is rumored to be the sexiest man alive this year…..finally the masses are waking up,” another commenter commented.

“Did you just realize Chris Evans is the sexiest man in the planet? Because he was once the hottest man on the planet, “a different user on the internet chimed in.

According to a Page Six insider, he was supposed to be on the cover last year, but the editors opted to go with another actor after the Marvel actor mistakenly posted a shot of his penis on his Instagram Story.

“Chris was in talks to take the cover last year, but the timing wasn’t ideal,” a source told the magazine.

Evans released a screen recording of his family playing “Heads Up” on Sept. 12, 2020, which triggered the incident. He transmitted the video without cutting it, and the camera roll appeared on the screen at the conclusion, with a black and white photo of a penis. He swiftly removed the video, but not before his followers were able to take screenshots and share them on Twitter, where they soon rose to the top of the trending list.

Michael B. Jordan, the hero of “Black Panther,” earned the award last year.