People mistake Ryan Reynolds for Ben Affleck, and he’s asked about Jennifer Lopez.

At a New York pizza joint, Ryan Reynolds is frequently mistaken for Ben Affleck. People often mistake him for Ben Affleck and question him about Jennifer Lopez, according to the actor.

Reynolds remarked on the “Dear Hank and John” podcast Monday, “There’s a pizza business in the East Village in New York that I’ve been going to for years.” “They think I’m Ben Affleck, and I’ve never told them otherwise. If I told you, I’m afraid it wouldn’t go down well.” People there, according to the 45-year-old actor, ask him about Affleck’s girlfriend Lopez. “I go about my business like everyone else,” Reynolds added. “They simply believe I’m Ben Affleck, so when they ask how JLo is, I just say, ‘wonderful, good.’ I go get the pizza and leave.” Reynolds went on to say that Affleck isn’t the only star for whom he’s mistaken. He’s also been mistaken for Ryan Gosling by some.

“Years ago, I used to tweet a lot more quickly and loosely. “I’m a little more reserved these days,” Reynolds admitted, before adding, “Well, the difference is obvious to see.” Ryan Reynolds is an s—t, and Ryan Gosling has golden hair.'” While it is easy to distinguish between Gosling and Reynolds, the two performers share a lot of similarities. They have an oblong face and even have the name Ryan as their first name. And, of course, they’re both Canadians.

Reynolds was last seen in the film “Red Notice,” which came out last month. He’ll next be featured in “The Adam Project,” a science fiction film directed by Shawn Levy and written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin.

In addition, the actor will appear in the Christmas-themed comedy film “Spirited,” which will also star Will Ferrell. Sean Anders directed the film, which is based on Charles Dickens’ novel “A Christmas Carol.” Reynolds will also appear in “Everyday Parenting Tips,” “Deadpool 3,” “Dragon’s Lair,” and “Clue,” among other films.