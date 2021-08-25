People Making Remarks On Her 11-Year-Old Daughter Aubree’s Body Are Called Out By Chelsea Houska.

During an Instagram Q&A session, Chelsea Houska addressed those who make comments about her 11-year-old daughter Audree’s body.

On Monday, the “Teen Mom 2” star responded to a viewer on Instagram Stories who commented on how “quickly” her daughter is growing.

She commented, “I did want to respond this since I am amused by everyone’s replies.”

The 29-year-old former reality TV star continued, “I know you guys feel like you know Aubree.” “I thought it was very lovely when someone said, ‘We’re all her aunties,’ but there’s one thing I don’t like. When people make comments about her body, it makes me sick.”

Houska, who is also the mother of four-year-old Watson, two-year-old Layne, and six-month-old Walker, revealed that her daughter will soon be twelve years old.

“I’m not sure why people think they can make any kind of criticism about her physique. “I don’t want to post her because of it,” she explained.

The Q&A began after Houska posted a snapshot of Aubree posing beside her on Instagram with the message, “My GIRL.”

“You look more like sisters now!” one user remarked in the comments.

Meanwhile, another commenter said, “She’s very mature.”

“She’s become so big,” another person observed.

“Nope not believing that’s babygirl,” one fan said, recalling Houska’s debut on “Teen Mom 2.” I recall seeing her birth on television. she’s making me feel old lol” where the heck is the vodka

“Who is this adult alongside Chelsea?” wondered another user.

Houska gave birth to her first child, Aubree, in 2009 while filming “16 and Pregnant” with her then-boyfriend, Adam Lind. She went on to have three more children with Cole DeBoer. In 2016, the couple tied the knot.

Houska announced to her 6.3 million Instagram followers last month that she and her husband are not intending on having any more children.

“We don’t think we’ll have any more,” she remarked.

“But you know, if we do, we do,” her husband added.

After making her television debut in 2009 on “16 and Pregnant,” Houska went on to star in “Teen Mom 2” from 2011 to 2019.