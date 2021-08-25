People in Poland are ‘anxious to return home’ due to the anti-LGBT regime.

Polish immigrants in Merseyside have expressed concern about returning to their homeland.

Maciej, from Southport, and Wiktoria, from Liverpool, are two of the many LGBT+ Poles who are concerned about the new anti-LGBT ideas being implemented in a number of Polish municipalities.

In Poland, a number of ‘LGBT-free zones’ were established in 2019 as part of a local government effort to prohibit equality marches, inclusive education, and other LGBT+ events.

Ultra-conservative religious groups and figures including as Archbishop of Krakow Marek Jdraszewsk backed the resolution, calling LGBT+ rights movements and inclusive ideology a “rainbow plague.”

More than 80 municipalities, or almost one-third of Poland, have accepted the LGBT-free resolution as of 2021.

Maciej Tocki-Hernandez, a 25-year-old openly gay man from Poland, moved to the UK in 2015 and now lives in Southport with his one-year-old husband.

He came out while living in the United Kingdom, and the local community welcomed and celebrated his identity.

He explained that Poland’s LGBT-free towns and municipalities are not necessarily representative of people’s more liberal attitudes in larger cities.

“Warsaw is fine, and Gdask is fine,” Maciej told The Washington Newsday, “but the difficulties are in the smaller towns and villages.”

Lesko, Maciej’s hometown in the south-east of Poland between the Slovakian and Ukrainian borders, is one of the communities that has declared itself an LGBT-free zone.

Maciej hasn’t visited Poland since the implementation of the LGBT-free zones, but he hopes to do again with his husband once the coronavirus travel restrictions are lifted.

He is, nevertheless, concerned about being able to openly express himself in his birth nation.

“I would not feel confident going to these places,” Maciej continued.

“I wouldn’t be able to express myself or be happy.”

He told the story of two of his Polish friends, a male same-sex couple who had been discriminated against because of their sexuality.

“People swear and them,” he continued.

