People in Merseyside are being forced to sell their homes for thousands less than the asking amount.

In the last year, home sellers in Liverpool cut their asking prices by an average of £5,014 per property.

According to data compiled by Property Solvers, home owners in select Merseyside areas paid less than their asking price to achieve a sale in the previous year.

Ormskirk (L36), in particular, experienced the largest price decline, with sales falling by an average of £12,770 below the asking price.

Property Solvers tracked over 1,000 property transactions between August 2020 and August 2021 and discovered the discrepancy between asking and sales prices.

They compared Rightmove’s recommended price to actual sold prices recorded at the HM Land Registry.

Ormskirk had the highest discounts in the L postcode areas, with a reduction of £12,770, while the L11 area had a difference of £10,061 and the L37 area had a difference of £9,910.

L39 (Ormskirk) – average asking price £306,131 vs. average sold price £293,361 £12,770 L11 (Liverpool) – average asking price £117,499 – average sold price £107,438 – average price difference £10,061 L37 (Liverpool) – average asking price £359,678 – average sold price £350,068 – average price difference £9,910 L36 (Liverpool) – average asking price £353,864 average asking price £344,385 average sold price – average price difference £9,479 L18 (Liverpool) Average asking price £269,734 – average sold price £261,485 – average price difference £8,249 L40 (Ormskirk) – average price difference £8,045 L22 (Liverpool) – average asking price £245,683 – average sold price £237,638 – average price difference £7,993 L23 (Liverpool) – average asking price £299,226 – average sold price £291,233 – average price difference £7,201 L31 (Liverpool) – average asking price £232,027 – average sold price £224,826 – average price difference £7,006 L19 (Liverpool) – average asking price £234,160 – average sold price £227,154 – average price difference £6,555 L38 (Liverpool) – average asking price £229,988 – average sold price £223,433 – average price difference

“Despite what has been a highly active market, home buyers are still, on the whole, able to negotiate down on prices,” said Ruban Selvanayagam, one of Property Solvers’ co-founders.

“There’s also evidence that surveyors are undervaluing homes that aren’t in line with reality.

“This means that properties sell for a higher price.”

