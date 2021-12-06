People in Liverpool’s city center restaurant said they ‘need’ the Christmas pizza.

After producing a Christmas pizza, a renowned city center pub and restaurant has sparked interest.

The holiday season has here, with many businesses, merchants, and restaurants offering themed products and food in advance of the big day.

Crazy Pedro’s, on Parr Street in the city center, is no exception, with the debut of its Christmas pizzas delighted foodies.

The venue is well-known and well-liked for its laid-back environment, which combines beverages, music, and fresh pizza slices.

The pizza parlour has brought back its holiday pizzas due to popular demand, and has announced the news on Instagram.

Instagram

Crazy Pedro captioned a photo of the pizzas originally uploaded by @eatmcr, “We’ve only been together for 5 days but I adore you already.” CHRISTMAS IN WHITE.

“Christmas Special has proven to be a winner. Come and have a good time. For you hungover ones, it’s on Deliveroo.” Hundreds of people liked the news, and foodies expressed their excitement in the comments area.

“NEED,” Matt said, tagging a pal.

“By the end of the week, if I don’t have this in my mouth, I’ll cease to exist,” Jay stated.

“Hands down, it’s the greatest you’ve produced,” Mel commented.