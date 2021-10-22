People have been stranded in Morocco as the country closes its borders with the United Kingdom.

Moroccan tourists are scrambling to find flights home after the government announced it would close its borders to the United Kingdom.

Moroccan officials announced the move on Thursday as a result of a rising infection rate, according to the Mirror.

According to government figures, the number of cases has now surpassed 40,000 for nine days in a row.

Chloe Boulos, 30, of Essex, said she and her partner were set to go home on Thursday but were informed by their airline that the flight had been canceled only a few hours before departure.

“It has absolutely wasted the last day since we’ve simply spent all day looking for an update,” she added, adding that they were awaiting an update and planned to fly on Friday.

“It’s more frustrating than anything because we’ve been in limbo all day, unsure if we’ll be leaving or not.”

Another traveler from the United Kingdom said the flight suspension was “a bit of a shock.”

Will Malpass, a 31-year-old Clapham resident, said he and his partner were left in a “frustrating” predicament after arriving in Morocco on Sunday.

They will now have to travel through France to return home, he said.

“Right now, we’re travelling via France and then (getting back on the) Eurostar,” he explained.

Mr Malpass said he wasn’t supposed to go home until Monday, but when the ban was imposed, he was informed that his flight had been canceled.

“It came as a surprise,” he said. “It doesn’t feel like (the restriction) genuinely solves anything because we’re just finding a route back through another nation.”

The policy will be in effect “until further notice,” according to Morocco’s National Office of Airports.

According to the latest numbers from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Morocco’s weekly incidence of reported coronavirus cases was 10.4 per 100,000 people on October 14. In the United Kingdom, the rate is 445.5 persons per 100,000.

Flights to and from Germany and the Netherlands were also prohibited.

Covid restrictions must be reintroduced quickly, according to UK health officials.

Downing Street stated that they will continue to keep an eye on the situation.