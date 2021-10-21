People frequently ask Miley Cyrus, “Why do you sound like a man?” she reveals.

Miley Cyrus sat down for an interview with “Metallica” drummer Lars Ulrich for a cover story in Interview magazine, looking like a “Wrecking Ball.”

She detailed all of the harsh feedback she’s received for her low voice during the talk.

“‘Why do you sound like a man?’ has been a constant throughout my life, whether in vocal training or simply trying to polish my trade. B—-h, where’s your f—-ing falsetto? Why can’t you sing ‘Party in the USA’ in the high octave any longer?’ “reflected the 28-year-old ols vocalist

“My voice is how I express myself to the world. It’s a way for me to express myself “Cyrus clarified. “‘We’re going to have to bring in a singer to hit those high portions,’ I’ve heard from so many people. Falsetto is a Latin term for a boy who has reached puberty, yet they still want him to sing in the choir. It literally means ‘false.'” Cyrus and Ulrich also talked about her Metallica rendition of “Nothing Else Matters,” which she performed on the tribute album The Metallica Blacklist. The Lockdown Sessions, Elton John’s upcoming album, has the song as well.

“On the deepest level, this song signifies something to me,” Cyrus said of the song, adding that she “felt free” when playing it.

Due of pandemic-related restrictions, the “Malibu” singer was able to experiment with her recording approach because she had to record the song at home rather than in a studio.

“I even went down to some of those octaves,” Cyrus explained, “because singing those super-low lead vocals is so wonderful.” “I get to sing in that low register in this song, and I get to live in that honest, genuine sound,” she added.

She happily embraced her genuineness at one point throughout the conversation, as she remarked “I’m who I’m supposed to be. Even if my meaning changes tomorrow, I say what I mean in the time. The fact that I didn’t have to sing this song in the way that girls are’supposed’ to sing made me feel honored “Added the musician.

“That may be heard near the end of the song, when I remove the gloves and begin flying. That section of the song truly draws people’s attention. It’s the tone of my voice in the lower range. So I’m delighted to have a song that allows me to do that “she came to a conclusion