People can’t believe they didn’t hear about a woman’s “life-changing” dishwasher trick.

A grandmother has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a “life-changing” dishwasher hack.

On the app, a woman dubbed ‘Babs’ has published many videos demonstrating her brilliant life hacks, much to the pleasure of viewers.

According to the Mirror, her most recent video explained a simple but efficient approach to ensure that you don’t lose time drying the contents of your dishwasher after it’s finished.

Babs captioned the video, “Life-changing dishwashing hack,” and asked, “Hello it’s Babs, has this ever happened to you?” Even though you just washed the dishes, everything is still damp.

“Those dishes will not be dried by hand. Instead, try this. Finish the cleaning cycle by covering the door with a terry cloth dish towel and waiting five minutes. You won’t have to dry the dishes by hand.”

Babs is seen draping the towel over the top of the dishwasher door before closing it, such that part of the towel is in the dishwasher as she speaks.

The post received over 411,000 likes in a short amount of time and has since been viewed over three million times.

Many viewers reacted positively, with one calling Babs’ drying method a “game changer,” while others expressed amazement, with one saying, “What?” This is something I had no idea about!”

Babs has over 875,000 followers on TikTok, where she shares her “knowledge” and “simple family traditional recipes.”

She posts a variety of life hacks for viewers to attempt, ranging from alternative methods to make your favorite foods to gardening suggestions, under the account @brunchwithbabs.