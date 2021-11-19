People are unable to travel to the hospital due to a lack of transportation in the town.

It has been reported that Halewood has become a ‘void,’ with citizens stranded in their community without vital services.

Residents in Halewood have been protesting for years about the lack of necessary public transportation to ensure that teenagers can get to college, residents can get to hospital appointments, and retirees can get to their local stores.

Residents claim there are no direct bus lines from the town to locations like Whiston, St Helens, and Widnes, prompting a drive for better public transportation.

Despite never having met in person, the couple marries.

Cllr Liam Robinson, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Air Quality and Chair of the Transport Committee for Liverpool City Region, was invited to speak at Halewood Town Council’s monthly meeting to discuss the problem.

During public questions, a local who works for the NHS expressed concern about the absence of alternative routes and difficulties getting to work, as well as the fact that youngsters were ‘walking alone in the forested area.’

Other locals expressed their displeasure with the’scandalous price’ of fares, which may cost over £10 when using many buses on different routes to reach a single location, and ideas were made as to whether a tram line could work.

Added one member of the public: “We can’t go to Whiston hospital directly, Broadgreen, and the retirees on Wood Road will be stranded now that winter has arrived.

“The simplest solution is to reinstate the Whiston bus service, which would serve Halewood’s most remote areas.

“All we want to do is get to the hospital when we have to.”

The resident went on to state that it was “scandalous” that people at Speke Retail couldn’t travel to and from work conveniently, which was “simply not good enough.”

Independent Cllr Tony Lucock reiterated this sentiment, saying: “The hospital is the most important. This is really essential to us.

“How are we going to get to these sites if you’re not providing transportation?”

Cllr Liam Robinson stated that he would ‘love’ to see direct lines restored, but that they are unable to do so due to austerity.

“We’ve lost a third of our funding in the previous ten years,” he informed members.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”