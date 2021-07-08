People are traveling long distances to visit Liverpool’s new dog bakery.

People are flocking from all over the country to receive their favorite canines a treat at a bakery for dogs that has opened its first-ever long-term location at Liverpool ONE.

The Original Dog Bakery, which used to operate out of a mobile tuk-tuk on Wall Street, now provides cookies, brownies, doughnuts, popcorn, and a six-inch birthday cake to your four-legged buddy.

Daniel Carroll, a co-founder, stated that dogs have been gobbling up their bacon-flavored red velvet brownies in particular.

In Liverpool’s city centre, a new pub has opened inside the former Blacklers department store.

The shop specializes in handcrafted patisserie-style baked goods produced entirely of natural ingredients with no added salt or sugar to assure your dog’s health and happiness.

“Liverpool ONE has played a crucial part in driving and supporting the rapid growth of our business since we debuted less than a year ago,” he continued, “so it makes sense to put down our roots there.”

The 39-year-old went on to say: “Liverpool has greeted us with open arms, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“As a result of our location in Liverpool ONE, we get a lot of customers from all over the North West, and we’re blown away by the nice compliments, admiration, and best wishes.

“Because Liverpool is a popular tourist destination, we have visitors from all around the United Kingdom. Something we hadn’t considered, but we’re delighted to report that they’ve enjoyed purchasing delectable goodies for their dogs to take back to their homes in Ireland, Wales, and Scotland.”

Daniel, who once owned five Toy Poodles himself, also teased that the store was running seasonal promotions and that spooky and festive spiced goodies will be arriving in October and December.

The bakery is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., while Sunday’s are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.