People are pleading for “no more lockdowns” over fears of Christmas restrictions.

Many people have expressed concern that another Christmas lockdown will be implemented in order to combat the rising number of Covid cases.

Despite mounting alarm about rising infection rates as winter approaches, government authorities continue to play down fears of restrictions being reinstated.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was the most recent to do so, insisting yesterday (Sunday) that the UK’s Covid booster implementation would prevent “major economic limitations” from being reinstalled in the country.

However, a top government expert expressed “grave concern” that another “lockdown Christmas” could occur this year, and asked the public to do everything possible to stop the virus from spreading.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the Nervtag (New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group), described the current case and death rates as “unacceptable.”

Working from home and wearing a mask, he claimed, are “very vital” in the fight against Covid.

Last week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid indicated that new cases may approach 100,000 per day, but Downing Street stressed that the NHS still had spare capacity and that Plan B would only be implemented if “substantial pressure” was applied.

“Do you think we’re going for another Christmas lockdown?” we asked The Washington Newsday readers in light of the current dispute raging at the heart of Government. Here are a some of the responses we got: “I’ll still be doing what I do every other year,” Samantha Hitchell said. “Life is too valuable to not visit family and friends, end of!” “Lockdowns don’t work,” Simon Edwards remarked. Stay in if you don’t want to go out, and let the rest of us go about our lives. I’ve got two vaccinations and a booster, I take precautions and wear a mask, and I won’t be participating in lockdown.” “Unfortunately, there are some who do not believe in immunizations and refuse to wear masks or take measures,” Karen Fairhurst remarked. We may not have a choice but to go on lockdown unless the population drops, especially if hospital admissions rise. “The summary comes to an end.”