People adore flower-covered structures, and we can understand why.

It’s easy to imagine your neighborhood as one enormous grey tangle of traffic, advertising billboards, and concrete if you live in a busy town or city.

That’s why it’s always a tiny but substantial thrill to come across a random pub, gallery, house, or bookshop that’s sprung to life with a colorful façade of flowers, seemingly overnight.

It’s something Twitter has been thinking about recently, with user @blestallure receiving an incredible 358K likes for her post about a fire escape decked out in a cheerful array of hanging baskets.

She captioned the photo with, “Buildings with flowers are my favorite.” People have flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for other stunning structures with floral wow factor.

One Twitter user remarked, “You will enjoy the Ivy Garden in Chelsea,” posting a photo of the famous King’s Road restaurant’s rotating plant exhibits. Fashion designers and artists have previously been invited to collaborate on the changing design.

Another popular Instagram location is the Churchill Arms. The amazing display of tulips and petunias at the Notting Hill tavern is well-known.

Peggy Porschen, a popular cake business on social media, is a photographer’s dream; not only is the entire building pastel pink, but it also has the most beautiful floral arrangement hanging above its front door.

And no discussion about floral structures would be complete without mentioning Annabel’s Club, which honored the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2018 by decking out their townhouse in roses.

Plant-covered tower blocks have become a popular design trend in recent years, as architects seek innovative ways to combat air pollution while also improving the well-being of occupants.

Although the Vertical Forest in Milan is likely the most well-known example of the design trend, there are many more plant-filled projects in the works in locales as far apart as China and Australia.

In other words, expect to see a lot more green buildings on your Instagram feed in the near future.