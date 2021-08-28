Payments from a Liverpool construction company to the Labour Party have been exposed.

Between 2006 and 2015, a Liverpool construction firm donated £10,600 to the Labour Party.

During this time, the Flanagan Group, based in Dingle, made three different gifts to the Labour Party.

The Flanagan Group sent Andy Burnham, then Labour’s shadow home secretary, £2,500 in October 2015.

A dispute between the Unite union and a hotel project worth £98 million has erupted.

When contacted by The Washington Newsday, Mr Burnham, who is now the Mayor of Greater Manchester, declined to comment.

The Flanagan Group donated £6,100 to the Labour Party in January 2009. The corporation donated £2,000 to the Garston and Halewood Constituency Labour Party in April 2006.

“Donations to the Labour Party are duly reported in accordance with Electoral Commission rules,” a Labour Party spokesperson said.

After The Washington Newsday was informed of the donations, a search of the Electoral Commission’s website yielded the information. At the time, each donation was made public.

Political donations are permitted in the United Kingdom. Donations of more than £7,500 must be declared by central political parties, or more than £1,500 if the donor makes a second payment in the same year. All donations exceeding £1,500 must be reported by political parties’ local sections.

The Flanagan Group made headlines earlier this year when it was revealed that they were the primary contractor for Unite the Union’s new convention, hotel, and education center in Birmingham.

The budget, which increased from £57 million to £98 million, sparked debate and a political feud inside Unite.

On January 29, the Unite Executive Council met to discuss the new conference center. Len McCluskey, the General Secretary at the time, cited a variety of causes that he said contributed to the £98 million expenditure during the conference.

He mentioned the employment of national pay contractors and subcontractors who employed union members, growing construction prices, the addition of an extra level to the hotel, and safety precautions in the aftermath of the Grenfell tragedy.

The meeting also discovered that the union’s tendering rules had been followed.

“All Unite projects are scrutinized and agreed upon by both our finance committee and our Executive council,” a trade union official said.

Sharon Graham was selected as Unite’s new leader earlier this week.

Yes, there is. “The summary has come to an end.”