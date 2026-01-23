Pauline Quirke’s Family Warns Fans Against AI-Generated Photos

Pauline Quirke’s family has issued an urgent warning after AI-generated images of the actress appeared online, with some showing her in bed beside her husband, Steven Sheen. The family has called for fans to “not believe” any of the manipulated photos, which have sparked unnecessary worry and confusion.

The 66-year-old actress, best known for her role in Birds of a Feather, withdrew from public life in 2021 following her dementia diagnosis. As her health remains a private matter, only close family and friends are aware of her condition, making the circulation of such images particularly distressing for her loved ones.

Family’s Appeal for Privacy

In a statement posted on Instagram, Quirke’s family urged the public to disregard the AI-generated images, emphasizing that no one outside the family has current knowledge of her health. “Please do not believe or share articles, images, or updates from unofficial sources,” the statement reads. “These false posts cause unnecessary worry and spread a great deal of sadness.”

The public first learned of Quirke’s condition last year. According to the family, dementia manifests differently in each individual, and they remain uncertain about the trajectory of her health. Her husband, Steven, shared his ongoing emotional challenges, explaining that while the illness is gradual, the past year has shown noticeable changes. “For the first year, two years, you’re thinking, ‘Ah, she’s alright.’ Now, we’re three or four years in, it’s a little bit different,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Quirke’s son, Charlie, shared that his mother still recognizes her family members, brightening their interactions with smiles, laughter, and words of affection. Reflecting on the family’s journey, he noted that their initial disbelief at her diagnosis has slowly transformed into a deeper understanding of dementia’s impact. “It can happen to people in their 40s or 50s,” he said, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the disease.

In honor of his mother, Charlie undertook a significant 87-mile fundraising walk for Alzheimer’s Research UK last December, covering locations from her life and career. The walk, which took five days to complete, was met with an outpouring of public support, underscoring the admiration many still hold for Quirke.

The first signs of Quirke’s dementia appeared when she struggled to read a script. “The words are not going in,” she told her husband on that fateful day. Her family hopes that increased awareness and understanding of dementia will help others facing similar challenges.