Pauline Potter’s ‘600-Lb Life’: What Happened to Her? Dr. Now Provides an Update

My 600-Lb Life, a hit TLC show, follows a range of people as they try to drop enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery with the guidance of Dr. Nowzaradan. Pauline Potter, the World’s Heaviest Woman, was accepted to Dr. Now after winning the Guinness World Record for the World’s Heaviest Woman. Some fans questioned Potter’s dedication at the time, but a new post from Dr. Nowzaradan on Instagram has fans cheering for the reality show star.

What happened during Pauline Potter’s episode of ‘My 600-Lb Life’?

Pauline Potter, the star of My 600-Lb Life, had a difficult time on the show. Potter had weight loss surgery but struggled to stick to Dr. Now’s diet and activity plan. To say the least, she and Dr. Now didn’t get along.

Despite the fact that the weight loss decrease helped Potter, who weighed 677 pounds when she first appeared on the show, she claims she quickly reverted to her previous eating habits. Dr. Now was also irritated with Potter after she refused to get out of bed after her surgery.

“That obese girl inside of me is still alive and well. The doctor helped us with our stomachs, but he didn’t help us with our thoughts. During a Where Are They Now episode, she declared, “I have to keep battling.”

Unfortunately, Pauline Potter used drugs to treat her knee discomfort, which led to her being admitted to the hospital. Potter had a burst ulcer, which caused sepsis, according to doctors.

On Instagram, Dr. Nowzaradan gives an update.

Pauline Potter’s hospital fear had a significant impact on the star of My 600-Lb Life, who opted to start anew with Dr. Now’s regimen. Potter had skin removal surgery in 2019 to help with mobility, among other things.

Pauline Potter has shed 300 pounds after recommitting, and Dr. Now took to Instagram to congratulate her on her accomplishment.

On the 12th of May, Dr. Nowzaradan…