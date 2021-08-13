Paulina Porizkova Posts Tearful Selfie, Claims She Can’t Trust After Being Betrayed

Paulina Porizkova is sharing her battle to re-learn how to trust after being “betrayed” by a loved one with her admirers.

The 56-year-old American and Swedish model sent a vulnerable statement to Instagram on Thursday, accompanied with a makeup-free photo of herself crying.

Porizkova added, “I know you all appreciate positive posts, seeing individuals pick themselves up, dust off their pants, and get back on the horse, all while smiling to let you know that their fall has only made them stronger and better people.” “But. On the road to rehabilitation, every day is not a good day.”

Porizkova then went on to speak about a major betrayal in her life, albeit she did not elaborate on the circumstances.

Trusting someone after being betrayed, according to the former supermodel from Czechoslovakia, “seems as far-fetched as being thrown into space” at the moment.

“When you’ve been betrayed – when you’ve been promised something only to have it broken without your knowledge – you’ve been caught off guard. She stated, “You trusted someone you loved, and now all love is suspicious.”

“But love is impossible without trust,” she said. And a world without love (all sorts of love) isn’t worth living in.

She asked her fans what they would do if they wanted to keep their doors open but were afraid of being betrayed. “I suppose – maybe – go for a walk and brave the weather?” she continued.

“You’ll find me in the metaphorical closet pilling on layers for protection,” the “Her Alibi” star joked at the end of her article. I completely agree with those who claim that a crying selfie is the pinnacle of narcissism! [emoji with a zany face]”

Porizkova received love and support from her fans, who offered encouraging notes in the comments section.

Ashley Borden said, “Sending you a big hug and always appreciate your honesty and vulnerability.”

“It will all pass… Beverly Johnson added, “I’m sorry.”

“Oh, my goodness, I adore you!” Thank you for being so open about your vulnerability. Maxim Roy wrote, “THAT IS COURAGE.”

The model did not mention names in her statement, but Page Six reported that she had split up with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Aaron Sorkin after three months of dating last month.

It also happened nearly a year and a half after learning that her estranged husband, Cars musician Ric Ocasek, had left her out of his will when he died abruptly in September 2019. Following Ocasek’s death, Porizkova was forced to rely on acquaintances to buy groceries.

