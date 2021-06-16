Paulie Calafiore Wants Cara Maria Sorbello on ‘All Stars’ in ‘The Challenge’

The Challenge: All Stars on Paramount+ was a hit with fans of MTV’s The Challenge. Many fans observed that certain well-known cast members were not chosen to be on the show, which featured cast members from years past competing for a $500,000 reward. And it appears that Paulie Calafiore feels Cara Maria Sorbello, his girlfriend and Challenge champion, should get the call.

Is Cara Maria still a contestant on ‘The Challenge?’ She hasn’t appeared on the show in a few seasons.

On MTV’s The Challenge, Cara Maria is a serious competitor. She began her career on Fresh Meat and went on to win Battle of the Bloodlines, Champs vs. Pros, and Vendettas over the course of several seasons. Cutthroat, Rivals, Rivals II, XXX: Dirty 30, Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds, and War of the Worlds II were among her other appearances in the finals.

So, why hasn’t Cara Maria appeared in any of the show’s recent seasons? She received a lot of backlash from fans after War of the Worlds II because of her attitude. She chose to take a break from the show in order to rediscover herself.

“For a long time, I was like, you know how amazing the money is. On the Watch With Us podcast, Cara stated, “I can’t say no.” “I needed a vacation for my own sanity and happiness, just to rediscover what makes me who I am and reclaim my light.”

Paulie thinks Cara Maria should get a call for the next ‘All Stars’ season

Is #TheChallenge32’s Paulie really designing a NSFW tattoo for Cara Maria? Find out during tonight’s episode of How Far Is #TattooFar? TONIGHT at 9/8c. https://t.co/oUhL1eymzQ pic.twitter.com/lOSrKm78Do

— MTV (@MTV) November 1, 2018

Now, it looks like Paulie and Cara Maria are rested and ready to return to MTV’s The Challenge. Paulie and Cara joined Paulie’s brother, Cody Calafiore, on Twitch, and the topic of the reality series came up. Paulie insinuated on the call that Cara should get a call from Paramount+ or… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.